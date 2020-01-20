News Music News

The National are returning to London to play “two unique sets”

The band have also added a Paris date to their live schedule

The National have confirmed that they’ll play “two unique sets” over two nights in London this summer.

The band will continue to tour in 2020 in support of their May 2019 album ‘I Am Easy To Find’. The record was accompanied by the release of a short film, which was directed by Mike Mills and starred Alicia Vikander.

The National have announced two gigs at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 1 and 2. The shows have been billed as “two nights only / two unique sets”.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday (January 24) at 10am. You can see a trailer for the gigs below.

The National have also announced a Paris show at Salle Pleyel on June 10.

Speaking to NME last month, National frontman Matt Berninger reflected on the band’s 2019, while also speaking about the ongoing anniversary celebrations of their 2010 album ‘High Violet’ and further previewing his upcoming debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’.

“It’s been a busy, really prolific, very exciting couple of years,” Berninger revealed in regards to his current songwriting streak. “I’ve been through a maximalist writing phase. I’m still writing way more than I ever did. I’m like Bradley Cooper in Limitless or something.

He added: “I’ve been editing myself less, and I’ve been less insecure both on stage and in my writing too. I’m writing more, but I don’t know if I’m writing better. I don’t know what to do with it all. I guess I’ll have to make more records.”

The recent festive season saw the band digitally release the live album ‘Juicy Sonic Music’.

Previously only available as a triple cassette at Record Store Day 2019’s Black Friday event, the recording captures the band’s live performance at the outdoor Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California from September 2018.

