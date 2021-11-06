The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner drop ‘I Won’t Remember?’ from ‘C’mon C’mon’ soundtrack

Aaron and Bryce Dessner – best known for their roles in The National– have shared ‘I Won’t Remember?’. It’s the first preview of their soundtrack to the forthcoming Joaquin Phoenix drama C’mon C’mon – check it out below.

The new track is hauntingly beautiful, minimalistic slice of instrumental ambience, with gentle synths and warm organs simmering and swelling with an emotive spark.

C’mon C’mon is set to hit cinemas on November 19 as the latest in the ever-burgeoning echelon of A24 films. It will, per the studio’s synopsis, follow Phoenix as he and his young nephew (played by Woody Norman) “forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together”.

Advertisement

Presented entirely in black-and-white, the Mike Mills-directed picture is described as a “delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future”.

The Dessner brothers’ soundtrack to C’mon C’mon will land a week earlier on November 12. It spans a total of 13 tracks, including four collaborations with Feist. Their attachment to the film was announced today (November 6), with Mills saying in a press release: “Aaron and Bryce often work in a very subtle, minimal, gossamer kind of style.

“We went through a long process filled with exploring places that ultimately didn’t work, but we had to kind of find this gentle sound, this particular melody and set of chords that really holds the specific emotional world, the energy of the music becomes gentle, cloud-like, intimate.”

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for the C’mon C’mon soundtrack below:

Advertisement

1. ‘Here They All Come’

2. Who’s Taking Care of Jesse?’ (featuring Feist)

3. ‘The Orphan’

4. ‘Happy Sad Empty Full’

5. ‘Kids of New York City’ (featuring Feist)

6. ‘Why Can’t I Just Sleep With You?’

7. ‘I’m Not Fine And That’s A Totally Reasonable Response’ (featuring Feist)

8. ‘The Orphan Returns’

9. ‘Kids Of New Orleans’ (featuring Feist)

10. ‘You’ll See A Lot Of Bad It’s Beautiful’

11. ‘I Won’t Remember?’

12. ‘Hopper’s Theme’

13. ‘Be Funny When You Can’

C’mon C’mon is not Mills’ first time working with the Dessners. Their first collaboration came with I Am Easy To Find, a short film based on The National’s titular 2019 album.

The new soundtrack will come ahead of one for Cyrano, an adaption of a 2018 musical that played at the historic Goodspeed Opera House’s Terris Theatre. The Dessners’ soundtrack will be released alongside the film itself in December (a specific release date is yet to be locked down), and will see Peter Dinklage reprise his role as Cyrano De Bergerac.

The projects come after Aaron Dessner co-wrote and produced a host of tracks on Taylor Swift‘s two 2020 lockdown albums, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

In August, Dessner also shared ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’, the second album under his Big Red Machine moniker with Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon. In NME‘s interview with Dessner about the album, he said: “It’s almost like Big Red Machine is a laboratory for me to try ideas, work with people I wouldn’t have been able to before and experiment with my recording [and] with my songwriting.”