The National’s Matt Berninger is “fucking pissed” he didn’t get a ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo

The National frontman Matt Berninger has discussed recording songs for Game Of Thrones, saying he’s “fucking pissed” that he and his bandmates didn’t get a cameo in the HBO show.

Back in 2013, the band recorded a version of classic Game Of Thrones song ‘The Rains Of Castamere’, and also wrote ‘Turn On Me’ for an album featuring music inspired by the show.

“Alec Bemis, who was Bryce [Dessner, National guitarist]’s friend in school, is also really close friends with Dan Weiss, who was one of the creators of Game Of Thrones, and Dan Weiss has been a huge fan of the National, I think, from literally the first record,” Berninger told Stereogum in a new interview, going on to reveal that “The National’s been to the top of the Wall.”

Advertisement

He continued: “We were in Belfast. We’ve been to Castle Black. We couldn’t post anything but there’s all these great pictures of us at the top of the Wall, at Castle Black.”

Asked about cameos a number of musicians made in the show, including Ed Sheeran, Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and members of Coldplay, Berninger replied: “You’re right. I’m pissed. I’m fucking pissed! I’m pissed I never got to be in it. I mean, we were literally there and we all have beards and shit.”

The frontman went on to reveal that the band watched a scene for the show being shot at Castle Black. “They were doing a big scene. It was on the other side of the Wall, at the entrance to the cave, where all the giants and everybody are collecting.

“It was mostly Jon Snow — he was there kind of by himself standing there, and they were going to CG in some giants or something. Basically we spent all day in the freezing cold watching Kit Harington stand in front of that gate for a while. Which is a different location than Castle Black, and then we went to Castle Black.”

Advertisement

Matt Berninger is set to release his debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ later this month. So far, he’s previewed the album with its title track and subsequent tracks ‘Distant Axis’ and ‘One More Second’, the latter of which recently got its own video.

“I’m writing so much – I’m like Bradley Cooper in Limitless,” Berninger told NME late last year of his upcoming solo album and future musical endeavours.