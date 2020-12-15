The Neighbourhood share ‘Stargazing’ video featuring Lana Del Rey and Mac DeMarco

The Neighbourhood have shared the video for their latest single ‘Stargazing’, which includes appearances from Lana Del Rey, Mac DeMarco and more.

The song appears on the deluxe edition of the Californian band’s latest album ‘Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones’.

Released yesterday (December 14), the track’s official visuals find frontman Jesse Rutherford covered in silver metallic paint as he knocks on the doors of various well-known musicians.

The singer performs a trick in an attempt to impress DeMarco, who then slams the door in his face. Later, Del Rey catches Rutherford’s “Good Luck” coin after he turns up at her home.

Also featuring in the clip are Blake Griffin, Jaden Smith, Benny Blanco and Alexa Demie. You can watch the video above.

‘Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones’, The Neighbourhood’s fourth studio album, arrived back in September and follows on from the band’s self-titled 2018 record.

Lana Del Rey, meanwhile, made her first US TV appearance in almost a decade last night (December 14) when she performed ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The track is set to feature on the singer’s forthcoming seventh record ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, which will come out at some point next year.

Mac DeMarco teamed up with Myd on the song ‘Moving Men’ last month.