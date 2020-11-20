Listen to ‘Trans Am’, the new EP from Green Day’s ‘secret’ side project The Network

The Network, the not-so-secret side project of Green Day, have released their new EP ‘Trans Am’ — you can listen to the record below.

The trio have long denied being behind The Network, who released their debut album ‘Money Money 2020’ back in 2003.

After releasing the song ‘We Told You So’ earlier this month as a preview of their comeback album ‘Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!’, which is set to arrive on December 4, The Network have today (November 20) released the ‘Trans Am’ EP.

Speaking about the new collection, the band said: “Back in 2003 we, The Network, warned mankind of the fate they would meet in the year 2020.

“To no surprise 2020 is upon us and it looks exactly as our prophecy predicted. As one final warning on December 4, 2020, we will release ‘Money Money 2020 Pt II: We Told Ya So!’. We are at Threat Level Midnight.

“For now, hop in and set your transistors to the ‘Trans Am’ EP, out everywhere now.”

You can watch the video for The Network’s ‘Trans Am’ above.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, AKA The Network’s Fink, has also updated his Instagram bio to read: “The Network is the greatest thing to happen to 2020 since 2003.”

He previously claimed that “I don’t know who [The Network] is. And we are not @thenetwork” and “This @thenetwork [is] definitely NOT GREEN DAY” when sharing recent posts containing music and videos by The Network.

Armstrong is set to release a compilation of his ‘No Fun Mondays’ covers later this month (November 27).

The guitarist began the weekly series during the first coronavirus lockdown, sharing his take on songs by The Bangles, Kim Wilde, Billy Bragg and many more.