The New Pornographers announce new album ‘Continue As A Guest’ and share single ‘Really Really Light’

The New Pornographers have announced new album ‘Continue As A Guest’ and shared the first single ‘Really Really Light’ – listen below.

The indie-rock band will release the new record on March 31 via Merge, their first LP since 2019’s ‘In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights’. You can pre-save the new release here.

First single ‘Really Really Light’, co-written with Dan Bejar, is a new version of a track that was left off 2014’s ‘Brill Bruisers‘, frontman A.C. Newman shared in a press release.

“Part of my process throughout the years has been messing with things I never finished,” he said.

“I really liked Dan’s chorus, and for a while I was just trying to write something that I felt like belonged with it. I was thinking of the Aloe Blacc song ‘The Man’ which interpolated the chorus from Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ and thought it would be fun to interpolate a song that no one knows.

“Not trying to sound like Aloe Blacc, just doing some interpolating of my own. It became a game of writing a verse that felt like a part of the same song. In my mind, I was striving for a little Jeff Lynne-era Tom Petty, a classic go-to.”

The song also arrives with a music video directed by Christian Cerezo, in which dancer Svetlana Tulasi ice skates on the concrete floor of an empty warehouse.

Listen to the new track and watch the accompanying video below.

Elaborating on the new album title, Newman said: “The idea of continuing as a guest felt very apropos to the times.

“Feeling out of place in culture, in society – not feeling like a part of any zeitgeist, but happy to be separate and living your simple life, your long fade-out. Find your own little nowhere, find some space to fall apart, continue as a guest.”

Find the tracklist and album artwork below.

‘Continue As A Guest’

1. Really Really Light

2. Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies

3. Cat and Mouse With the Light

4. Last and Beautiful

5. Continue as a Guest

6. Bottle Episodes

7. Marie and the Undersea

8. Angelcover

9. Firework in the Falling Snow

10. Wish Automatic Suite

Can’t wait to play new 'Continue as a Guest' songs this spring! Tour presale tomorrow @ 10am local & general onsale 1/13 @ 10am local. @WildPinkNYC opens all these shows. Portion of presale ticket sales from our website go to @LaFronteraFund. Get the code: https://t.co/dakowXRduu pic.twitter.com/YwzBNK6Jf8 — New Pornographers (@TheNewPornos) January 9, 2023

The band has also announced a North American tour across April and May 2023, kicking off in Asheville, North Carolina on April 19, with stops in New Orleans, Chicago, New York and more, before rounding up in Saxapahaw, North Carolina on May 21. Wild Pink will perform as support on all dates.

Pre-sale begins January 10 at 10am local time, while general sale starts this Friday (January 13) at 10am local time. Find the full list of dates below and purchase your tickets here.

The New Pornographers 2023 North American Tour:

2023

APRIL

19 – Salvage Station, Asheville

20 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

21 – Tipitina’s, New Orleans

22 – White Oak Music Hall, Houston

23 – Studio at The Factory, Dallas

25 – Paramount, Austin

26 – Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City

27 – Sheldon Concert Hall, St. Louis

28 – The Waiting Room, Omaha

29 – The Truman, Kansas City

30 – Gothic Theatre, Denver

MAY

3 – Gothic Theatre, St. Paul

4 – Turner Hall, Milwaukee

5 – Thalia Hall, Chicago

6 – Thalia Hall, Chicago

8 – Memorial Hall, Cincinnati

9 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus

11 – El Clubm, Detroit

12 – Danforth, Toronto

13 – Higher Ground Ballroom, Burlington

14 – Wall Street Theater, Norwalk

15 – Royale, Boston

17 – Brooklyn Steel, New York

18 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia

19 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

21 – Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw

In November 2021, The New Pornographers reunited with founding member Dan Bejar for their North American tour.

The tour celebrated two unique anniversaries for the band: The “21st birthday” of their debut album ‘Mass Romantic’, and the “sweet 16th” of their 2005 album ‘Twin Cinema’.