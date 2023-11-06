The Night Café frontman Sean Martin dies aged 26

The Night Café frontman Sean Martin has died, aged 26.

The Liverpool band announced his passing on social media channels this morning (November 6). Martin’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

“We are devastated to share the sudden passing of our best friend Sean. Words can’t describe the pain we are feeling right now, we’re still struggling to process it all. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Sean’s family and friends during this difficult time,” they wrote.

The band added: “Sean was not just our band mate, he was our childhood best friend that we shared so many memories with before the band even started. We made so many more memories along the way and achieved things we only dreamt of that we will cherish forever. His memory will live on forever in our hearts and through the music he put out into the world for you all. RIP Sean Martin.”

The Night Café formed in 2014 and released their debut EP ‘Get Away From The Feeling’ in 2017.

Reviewing ‘Felicity’ which featured on their 2018 EP ‘Bunkbed’, NME wrote at the time: “Earlier this year The Night Café released their debut EP ‘Get Away From the Feeling’, a four-track, 14-minute assault on the senses which zipped with youthful energy and vigour. Comparisons to Circa Waves followed soon after – not just because they’re both from Liverpool – but there were hints in that EP, especially on ‘The Way Of Mary’, which suggested a similar elevation to huge venues was certainly on the cards.

“New song ‘Felicity’ confirms that the trajectory is very much on – but showcases a darker, moodier side to the group. Opening with a distorted, hazy riff and propelled by frontman Sean Martin’s vivid lyrics, “there’s a way to reach the sunshine in my mind and I’ll take you there for nothing’, The Night Cafe prove they’ve got the chops to go the distance. Brooding, but still dazzlingly catchy.”

Their debut album ‘0151’, followed in 2019 before they released their most recent EP ‘For Better Days’ in 2021.