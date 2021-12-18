The nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards have been revealed

The likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave are among nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The nominations were announced today (December 18) during the one-hour The BRITs Are Coming TV special on ITV. Find the full list below.

Notably, the Best Male and Female Artist categories are not featured in next year’s awards, instead, a Best Artist category takes their place.

Advertisement

The Best New Artist category sees the likes of Central Cee, Griff, Joy Crookes, Little Simz and Self Esteem in the running.

On her nomination, Self Esteem – the nom de plume of Rebecca Lucy Taylor – said across two tweets: “WILD”. “Whatever happens, being a 35 year old woman nominated for a Brit Award is a really proud moment for me.

“In an industry obsessed with youth, especially the youth of women, I’m galvanised as fuck by this.”

Whatever happens, being a 35 year old woman nominated for a Brit Award is a really proud moment for me. In an industry obsessed with youth, especially the youth of women, I’m galvanised as fuck by this. — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) December 18, 2021

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave lead this year’s list with four nominations each. These four artists, alongside Sam Fender, are each up for the inaugural Artist of the Year award.

Advertisement

On his double nomination in the Best Rock/Alternative Act and Song of the Year for ‘Little Bit of Love’, Tom Grennan tweeted: “Is this real life!!

“What an honour to be recognised for my music, this means the world.”

Whattttt! I’m nominated for not one but two awards at the @BRITs is this real life!! What an honour to be recognised for my music, this means the world. Thank you so much to everyone on this journey with me I couldn’t do it without you 💚 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/wkVBhOWbtx — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) December 18, 2021

Among the other nominations in the Song of the Year category are Elton John and Dua Lipa for ‘Cold Heart’, Adele for ‘Easy On Me’, and Central Cee for ‘Obsessed With You’.

The International Song of the Year category features Lil Nas X (‘Montero(Call Me By Your Name’), Doja Cat (‘Kiss Me More’), Olivia Rodrigo (‘Good 4 U’), Drake (‘Girls Want Girls ft. Lil Baby’) and The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber (‘Stay’), among others.

Nominations for producer and songwriter of the year are slated to be announced in January.

All winners will be revealed at the BRIT Awards ceremony, taking place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday February 22 and broadcast exclusively through ITV. The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan, who replaces Jack Whitehall after four consecutive years.

The 2022 BRIT Awards nominations are as follows:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Gramma

Wolf Alice

BRITs Rising Star

Holly Humberstone

Bree Runway

Lola Young



Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’

Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’

Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’

Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’

KSI – ‘Holiday’

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’

Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele – ’30’

Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Little Smiz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Smiz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Calvin Harros

Fred again…

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift



International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson.

Paak

The War On Drugs



International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’

Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’

Olivia Roderigo – ‘Good 4 U’

Polo G – ‘Rapstar’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’