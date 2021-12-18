The nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards have been revealed

The likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave are among nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards.
The nominations were announced today (December 18) during the one-hour The BRITs Are Coming TV special on ITV. Find the full list below.
Notably, the Best Male and Female Artist categories are not featured in next year’s awards, instead, a Best Artist category takes their place.
The Best New Artist category sees the likes of Central Cee, Griff, Joy Crookes, Little Simz and Self Esteem in the running.
On her nomination, Self Esteem – the nom de plume of Rebecca Lucy Taylor – said across two tweets: “WILD”. “Whatever happens, being a 35 year old woman nominated for a Brit Award is a really proud moment for me.
“In an industry obsessed with youth, especially the youth of women, I’m galvanised as fuck by this.”
WILD. Thank you @BRITs 😭 pic.twitter.com/axlF5X1SRJ
— Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) December 18, 2021
Whatever happens, being a 35 year old woman nominated for a Brit Award is a really proud moment for me. In an industry obsessed with youth, especially the youth of women, I’m galvanised as fuck by this.
— Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) December 18, 2021
Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave lead this year’s list with four nominations each. These four artists, alongside Sam Fender, are each up for the inaugural Artist of the Year award.
On his double nomination in the Best Rock/Alternative Act and Song of the Year for ‘Little Bit of Love’, Tom Grennan tweeted: “Is this real life!!
“What an honour to be recognised for my music, this means the world.”
Whattttt! I’m nominated for not one but two awards at the @BRITs is this real life!! What an honour to be recognised for my music, this means the world. Thank you so much to everyone on this journey with me I couldn’t do it without you 💚 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/wkVBhOWbtx
— Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) December 18, 2021
Among the other nominations in the Song of the Year category are Elton John and Dua Lipa for ‘Cold Heart’, Adele for ‘Easy On Me’, and Central Cee for ‘Obsessed With You’.
The International Song of the Year category features Lil Nas X (‘Montero(Call Me By Your Name’), Doja Cat (‘Kiss Me More’), Olivia Rodrigo (‘Good 4 U’), Drake (‘Girls Want Girls ft. Lil Baby’) and The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber (‘Stay’), among others.
Nominations for producer and songwriter of the year are slated to be announced in January.
All winners will be revealed at the BRIT Awards ceremony, taking place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday February 22 and broadcast exclusively through ITV. The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan, who replaces Jack Whitehall after four consecutive years.
The 2022 BRIT Awards nominations are as follows:
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Gramma
Wolf Alice
BRITs Rising Star
Holly Humberstone
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’
Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’
Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’
Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’
Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’
KSI – ‘Holiday’
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’
Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’
Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album of the Year
Adele – ’30’
Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
Ed Sheeran – ‘=’
Little Smiz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Best Rock/Alternative Act
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Smiz
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill
Calvin Harros
Fred again…
Joel Corry
Raye
Best Pop/R&B Act
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson.
Paak
The War On Drugs
International Song of the Year
ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’
Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’
Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’
Olivia Roderigo – ‘Good 4 U’
Polo G – ‘Rapstar’
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’