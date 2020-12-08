A pair of special livestream gigs from Manchester and Liverpool has been announced for January.

‘The North Will Rise Again’ will see bands and artists from both cities playing shows from their hometowns. The headliners in Liverpool are The Lightning Seeds, while closing out the gig in Manchester will be The Charlatans.

Hosted on January 30 (Liverpool) and 31 (Manchester), the gigs will take place at the Invisible Wind Factory and Gorilla respectively. Tickets for the streams are available via Ticketmaster with a presale tomorrow morning (December 9) at 9am GMT, and a general sale at the same time on Friday (December 11).

Joining The Lightning Seeds in Liverpool will be Red Rum Club and Zuzu, while The Charlatans will be joined in Manchester the following night by IST IST and LIINES.

Just announced #thenorthwillriseagain Part 1 Liverpool @iwfactory with headliner @Lightning_Seeds & guests @RedRumClub & @thisiszuzu Live Stream Sat 30th Jan 2021. Presale 9am tomorrow. General sale 9am Friday. With T-shirt & ScreenPrintPoster bundles. Plus 48hr playback inc… pic.twitter.com/9iinNxjraN — The North Will Rise Again (@TheNWRA_) December 8, 2020

Just announced #thenorthwillriseagain Part 2 Manchester @thisisgorilla with headliner @thecharlatans & guests @ististmusic @WEARELIINES Live Stream Sun 31st Jan 2021. Presale 9am tomorrow. Gen-sale 9am Friday. With T-shirt & ScreenPrintPoster bundles. Plus 48hr playback inc… pic.twitter.com/4H3H3tSEjz — The North Will Rise Again (@TheNWRA_) December 8, 2020

The gigs will be hosted by author, journalist and Membranes frontman John Robb, who said in a statement: “As the wonderful Hunter S Thompson once said, ‘When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro…’ With ‘The North Will Rise Again’ we fulfil his prophetic words with a series of live cast gigs that embrace the cultural, social and political aspects of the north of England and inspire, empower and entertain people across the world.

“Battered by Covid-19 and lockdowns, the north needs hope, ideas and music – it’s what we do up here. The gigs will be a series that will stream live acts and end up physical. We will bring life back to the local music communities and will draw the powerhouse cities of Liverpool and Manchester together and celebrate what we have in common to the world and then pave the way for the post pandemic culture renaissance as the north will truly rise again!”

Proceeds from ‘The North Will Rise Again’ will go to the Liverpool Music House and the Music Venues Trust’s #saveourvenues campaign. Mark Davyd of the MVT – who was this week named as one of NME‘s People Of The Year for 2020 – added: “Music Venues Trust is delighted to be supported by The North Will Rise Again.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year but throughout the whole sector has shown our passion, dedication and commitment to getting high quality live music experiences in front of people however and whenever we can. It’s brilliant to see these events continuing to happen as we fight our way out of this crisis.”