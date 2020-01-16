The mother of the The Notorious B.I.G. is overjoyed at the news of his induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Voletta Wallace took to Instagram on today (January 15) after his submission was confirmed, expressing her thanks and excitement that her late son will finally be honoured.

“Brooklyn we did it!!! This is so long overdue,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen for Christopher. Love you all.”

Ever since Biggie was nominated for the induction in October 2019, Wallace had been posting regular reminders for her son’s fans to vote for him. Biggie, whose real name was Christopher George Latore Wallace, became eligible for induction last year due to his debut album ‘Ready to Die’ turning 25 years old.

The legendary rapper, who was fatally shot on March 9, 1997 aged 24, will be inducted during the 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on May 2. Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and Whitney Houston are among the main acts announced as inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020.

As Revolt.tv reports, the event will be televised live for the fist time on HBO from Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, starting at 8pm EST. Tickets for the induction ceremony will go on sale February 27 and performers for the event will be announced at a later date.

In other news, the 25th anniversary of Biggie’s debut album was commemorated in September 2019 with a documentary titled: The Birth of Biggie.

The eight-minute short doc by Amazon Music traces the New York rapper’s breakthrough including his friendship with producer DJ Mister Cee who helped propel Biggie Smalls to rap stardom.