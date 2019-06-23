The Notorious B.I.G’s childhood home is now available to rent

It'll set you back $4,000 per month.

The Notorious B.I.G‘s childhood home in Brooklyn, New York has been put on the market to rent.

Located at 226 St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton Street, the apartment Biggie famously referred to as a “one-bedroom shack” on ‘Juicy’ has since been refurbished as a three-bedroom home. Boasting new floors, appliances, and countertops, the 972-square-foot Clinton Hill apartment is available to rent for $4,000 per month.

Advertised on Compass, the listing reads:

“Amazing three-bedroom home with additional den/office and separate dining room with best light is now available for rent in the desired neighborhood of Clinton Hill historic district. The limestone eight-unit condominium prewar building was recently renovated and maintains gorgeous pre-war details, like hardwood floors and high ceilings.

“The kitchen has been has granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of storage. This home also features a windowed dining room and a spacious southeast facing living room with an additional office. The building offers laundry, bike storage, and a common garden with plantings and barbecue area. One block from the subway and convenient to shops, restaurants and all Clinton Hill has to offer.

“Sorry, no pet.”

The estate agent responsible for the listing, Fabienne Lecole, told the New York Post: “It’s so calm and residential now. It’s hard to imagine it’s the same street that he sang about with all the drugs and gunfire. It couldn’t be more different.”

Earlier this month, the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place – where the apartment is located – was renamed Christopher Wallace Way in honour of the rapper.

