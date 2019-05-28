The Nude Party talk new their next album, touring with Jack White, and the influence of New York

NME had a quick catch-up at All Points East 2019

After a party-starting set at All Points East 2019, NME caught up with The Nude Party backstage. Watch our full video interview with the band above.

First on the North Stage on a sunny Saturday afternoon, the band were the first that many festival-goers saw as they geared up for the long-awaited headline set from The Strokes. They went down a storm with the free and raucous sounds of their self-titled debut – but they’re already thinking about album number two.

“I think the main game plan is to work on a new record,” they told NME. “We’re in the planning phase right now. We’re not going to be touring much in the fall. I think we have a lot of inspiration and ideas right now, so it’s a matter of throwing them in the pot.”

It was a day dominated by the New York indie nostalgia of the likes of The Strokes and Interpol. Have the band ever felt the weight of the NYC scene’s influence?

“I think no,” they replied. “I think that the sound we brought from North Carolina has remained true, organic and natural to a T. We brought it to Upstate New York and that’s influenced us. We have goats, we have chickens, we have ducks. The agriculture influence is mind and body, but musically-speaking we’re very much of the same major.”

Reviewing The Nude Party’s brilliant set at All Points East 2019, NME concluded: “Imagine The Velvet Underground if they escaped New York and got high by the beach. This is what a good time sounds like.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Watch our full video interview with the band above as they also talk about festival habits and life on the road with Jack White.