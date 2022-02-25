The O2 has reopened after Storm Eunice roof damage

The O2 in London has re-opened following damage caused during Storm Eunice.

Last week, The O2 suffered significant damage to its roof following high winds caused by Storm Eunice.

Winds caused by the adverse weather shredded parts of the white-domed roof of the venue, which is located near Greenwich, South East London. The O2 was subsequently evacuated last Friday and closed for several days while repairs took place.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2,” the venue shared in a statement last Friday (February 18).

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed tomorrow morning whilst urgent repairs take place.”

Over the course of this week, gigs with the likes of The Lumineers and Dave had to be postponed and rescheduled while repairs took place.

Today (February 25), the venue announced it would re-open at 10:00am with UB40 set to perform as scheduled this evening.

The O2 said it had carried out rigorous safety checks and has now deemed the venue “safe, secure and structurally sound”.

In a statement, The O2 said the hole in the fabric on the roof would remain there for some time while a permanent solution was found.

Steve Sayer, vice president and general manager of The O2, said: “Confirming our reopening after such a short closure is a huge testament to everyone who is working so hard to get us open again” (via BBC).

“Safety will always be our number one priority and as a venue, we have always been proud of the standards we hold and delivering a best in class fan and artist experience.”