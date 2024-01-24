The O2 in London launches members club with platform over audience

The O2 in London has launched new members club featuring a platform that extends over the crowd.

The VIP club – called The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways – also includes a 50-seater on-site restaurant and several bars exclusive to members.

The new club, formerly known as The Residence, features uninterrupted views from every seat, where members will have exclusive ticket access to over 200 events a year at The O2 across music, comedy, sport and more.

The new 300-capacity space is also home to the Walkway – a viewing platform suspended 70 feet above the arena floor which retracts before performances.

In addition to the main bar, members will also have access to The Golden Circle – a private, floating bar within the space – and an intimate cocktail bar named Bar 1800, with cocktails inspired by iconic moments in venue’s history.

The design also draws inspiration the O2’s history and includes 50 references to artists – like engraved setlists – performances and other moments.

“We’re so excited to be opening the doors to The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways, and to be doing this with a naming rights partner who so perfectly complements the level of premium hospitality that members can expect when visiting the space,” said Matt Botten, Senior Director, Premium Seating at The O2 in a statement. “It’s been our biggest investment in premium to date at The O2, and the attention to detail within the space is second to none – it really does reimagine what premium hospitality in a UK arena can offer.”

The multi-million pound club has been launched as part of a multi-year deal will see Qatar Airways, who serve as the Official Airline Partner and Official Frequent Flyer Programme of The O2, offer exclusive tickets to O2 events for the airline’s Privilege Club members.

“The O2 has become synonymous with hosting some of the most iconic artist residencies over the last 16 years – from Prince and Elton John, to most recently six nights of Madonna,” Botten added.

“Up to this point, we’ve had an impressive 92 residencies at The O2, and it felt fitting to honour this new premium space as our 93rd, given that the design of the space has been so heavily influenced by our musical heritage. The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways is the ultimate space to entertain and be entertained, and we can’t wait to

welcome members to enjoy the space for a packed year of world-class events at The O2.”

Membership enquiries can be made on the O2 website.