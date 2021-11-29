The O2 “reviewing security procedures” after fans break into Wizkid show

London’s The O2 are “reviewing security procedures” after Wizkid fans broke into the Nigerian star’s show at the venue last night.

Ahead of the show – one of three gigs he is playing at the venue over the next week – footage on social media shows crowds surging through a security checkpoint without tickets.

After the gig, which saw Wizkid joined on stage by Chris Brown, Skepta and more in a star-studded evening, The O2 shared a statement on the security breach with The Independent.

A venue spokesperson said: “This evening, a breach of the security cordon on the arena entrance occurred and as a result, a number of fans in the queue were able to enter the venue. The situation was quickly contained by staff and the incident resolved.

“The venue is reviewing security procedures for the remaining shows this week and advises fans to arrive early for security checks tomorrow night and again on Wednesday.”

See footage of fans breaking into last night’s show below:

Following the show, many on social media are comparing the scenes at the Wizkid gig to the Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas earlier this month (November 5), where fans without tickets breaking into Travis Scott’s festival led to a crowd crush that killed ten people.

“People without tickets rushing in to the O2 like Astroworld wasn’t a couple weeks ago..? Y’all too weird for me,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another added: It would seem people rushing the doors at the Wizkid concert learnt nothing from Astroworld.”

Wizkid is set to play two more shows at The O2 this week. He will return to the venue tonight (November 29) before playing again on Wednesday (December 1).