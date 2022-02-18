The O2 suffers roof damage following high winds caused by Storm Eunice

The O2 in London has suffered significant damage to its roof following high winds caused by Storm Eunice.

The storm has already caused severe disruption and damage to numerous part of the UK today (February 18), with the Met Office issuing a red warning for wind – the highest level – for London, the South East and parts of the east of England.

Winds caused by the adverse weather have now shredded parts of the white-domed roof of The O2, which is located near Greenwich in south-east London.

Footage of the damaged arena venue, which has a capacity of 20,000 and recently hosted The BRIT Awards, has since emerged on social media, with Twitter user Ben Hubbard sharing a number of clips of the damage that were filmed from a nearby building.

The O2 confirmed in a statement this afternoon that they had sustained damage to “the tent fabric in our roof”.

“Due to today’s adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2,” the statement read. “The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“Tonight’s AP Dhillon show at indigo at The O2 is being rescheduled to Tuesday 22nd February. Please check the event page for further info. The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

A number of other Twitter users have posted their images and clips of the damaged O2 – you can see a selection of those posts below.

The venue is set to host a pair of gigs by Dave next week, while shows by the likes of UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Simply Red and The Lumineers are booked at the venue over the next fortnight.