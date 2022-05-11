The O2 to stock Ukrainian lager to support humanitarian relief efforts

The O2 has announced that it will stock Ukrainian beer brand Chernigivske to support the humanitarian relief effort in the war-torn country.

Through its long-term partnership with Budweiser Brewing Group, the London venue has been named the first UK on-trade partner and venue stockist for Chernigivske, a traditional Ukrainian lager.

The move forms part of a wider initiative from AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, which has pledged to donate at least $5million(£4 million) to designated NGOs, including Caritas International, to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

The O2, in conjunction with the venue’s catering partner Levy UK and AB InBev, will be making a donation from every drink sold at the venue to go towards charitable causes with the aim of providing essential humanitarian relief.

“We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthy initiative alongside our long-term partner AB InBev, as well as Levy UK, and bringing Chernigivske to fans visiting The O2 arena,” Laura Palairet, senior partnerships director at The O2, said in a statement. “As a business, we’re continually looking for ways that we can make a difference and are proud to be working with partners who share this mission.”

Anna Rudenko, managing director of Chernigivske, added: “I’m proud that we can leverage our expertise, scale and ecosystem to support humanitarian relief efforts by introducing Chernigivske in the UK. We are thrilled that Chernigivske will be available at The O2, offering our consumers the opportunity to directly contribute to this effort.”

Cans of Chernigivske will feature the Ukrainian flag on their packaging and will be available to purchase at The O2 until September 2022.

