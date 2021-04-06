The Offspring have announced a 2021 UK and Ireland arena tour, with The Hives set to support.

The veteran band are set to tour in support of their upcoming new album ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’, which is set for release on April 16.

The tour will visit Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds in November, with The Hives set to support on all dates.

Advertisement

“After nearly two years of not playing for our fans, the idea of getting in front of the UK crowds is beyond exciting!” The Offspring said in a statement. “We can’t wait! See you soon!”

The Hives added: “Yes it’s true! The Hives will join The Offspring on their UK/Ireland invasion spreading the California punk sun by adding their own unique unfuckwithable version of arena garage rock.

“Missing out on the fun is for idiots. Sincerely, The Hives.”

You can see The Offspring’s upcoming tour dates below.

November 2021

21 – 3Arena, Dublin

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

26 – The SSE Wembley Arena, London

27 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

29 – AO Arena, Manchester

30 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Advertisement

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday (April 9) at 10am from here.

The Hives recently completed a virtual world tour, with the Swedish band playing a number of shows “from a hermetically sealed, virus-safe bunker in Sweden” for their fans across the globe.