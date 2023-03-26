The Offspring announce 2023 US tour with Sum 41 and Simple Plan

The Offspring have announced plans for a US tour with Sum 41 and Simple Plan.
The bands will hit the road for a 24 date jaunt, kicking off in Washington on August 1 before wrapping up in Massachusetts on September 3.
“One of the best things about being on tour is travelling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends,” said The Offspring’s Dexter Holland via Kerrang. “We had sold out international tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this summer in America. It’s going to be great!”
Tickets for the the tour are on sale now and can be purchased here.
☠️ ON SALE NOW ☠️
Tickets & VIP Packages for the Let the Bad Times Roll Tour w/ @Offspring, @Sum41 & @simpleplan are on sale now at https://t.co/e5vWPCCDA3. pic.twitter.com/KPIA0BaNqB
— The Offspring (@offspring) March 24, 2023
It comes after the Offspring and Simple Plan were recently confirmed for a number of European spin-offs of the Slam Dunk festival later this year.
The Offspring are already headlining this year’s UK edition alongside Enter Shikari in May.
But they are also set to appear at events in Italy and France in June. Tickets for all editions of Slam Dunk 2023 are on sale now – find them here for the UK, here for Italy and here for France.
The Offspring, Sum 41 and Simple Plan’s US tour dates are as follows:
AUGUST
1 – Auburn, White River Amphitheatre
3 – Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
5 – Mountain View, Shoreline Amphitheatre
6 – Irvine, FivePoint Amphitheatre
8 – Chula Vista, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
9 – Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
11 – Austin, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
12 – North Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena
13 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
15 – Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre
16 – Tampa, Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
18 – Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion
19 – Bristow, Jiffy Lube Live
20 – Darien Center, Darien Lake Amphitheater
22 – Cuyahoga Falls, Blossom Music Center
23 – Clarkston, Pine Knob Music Theatre
25 – Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center
26 – Tinley Park, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
27 – St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
29 – Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
30 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
SEPTEMBER
1 – Burgettstown, The Pavilion at Star Lake
2 – Wantagh, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
3 – Mansfield, Xfinity Center