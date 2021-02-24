The Offspring have announced ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’, their first new album in nine years – you can listen to the title track below.

The record is the veteran punk rock band’s first LP since 2012’s ‘Days Go By’, and will be released on April 16 via Concord Records. Pre-order is available now.

‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ was written and recorded over the last several years at various locations, including the band’s Huntington Beach, California studio. The new album also marks The Offspring’s third time working with producer Bob Rock.

The title track has been released today (February 24) in preview of the new album, and you can listen to ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ below.

Frontman Dexter Holland said of the meaning behind the title track, which was written in late 2019 and recorded last year: “I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘fuck it’ and its really scary.”

Guitarist Kevin ‘Noodles’ Wasserman added: “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’”

You can see the tracklist for The Offspring’s ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ below.

This Is Not Utopia Let The Bad Times Roll Behind Your Walls Army of One Breaking These Bones Coming For You We Never Have Sex Anymore In The Hall of the Mountain King The Opioid Diaries Hassan Chop Gone Away Lullaby

‘Noodles’ recently took aim at the controversial legacy of the conservative US radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, who died earlier this month.

“When Rush Limbaugh had a TV show we had to ask him NOT to use [The Offspring’s 1994 track ‘Come Out And Play’] as bumper music,” the guitarist recalled in a tweet.

“We did not want to be associated with him in any way. He was a dishonest bigoted hypocrite who got rich by exploiting people’s fear & by dividing the country.”