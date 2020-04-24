The Offspring have covered ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’

The Offspring are the latest band to turn their hand to a Tiger King cover.

The band have shared a new version of Joe Exotic’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ track – watch the attempt below.

“Hey, Guys!” the band wrote in the description for the new cover. “Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too.

“This song, Here Kitty Kitty, was originally by the Clinton Johnson band, and *not* by anyone in that recent documentary we all got caught up in,” they added, pointing to the revelation that Joe Exotic lip-syncs to all his songs.

The band then went on to reference the scene in Tiger King in which ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ plays, when Exotic claims that his rival Carole Baskin fed her husband to tigers.

“The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song & video.”

In recent weeks, Trivium’s Matt Heafy has covered Joe Exotic track ‘I Saw A Tiger’, and Netflix have released a special sing-a-long version of the same song.

Reviewing Joe Exotic’s musical career, NME wrote: “People bemoan the lack of big personalities in pop nowadays, and – say what you like about him – Joe Exotic is certainly larger-than-life. Is the big cat don the pop start we need in 2020? Possibly – or perhaps self-isolation is just really getting to us.”

Meanwhile, a Tiger King follow-up special has been released on Netflix. Titled The Tiger King and I, it sees Tiger King super-fan Joel McHale host a special “after-show” event where he interviews key members of the show.