The Offspring, Simple Plan, Billy Talent and more announced for Slam Dunk spin-offs in Italy and France

Slam Dunk will be expanding to Europe in 2023, with new editions of the famed rock and punk festival set to debut in Italy and France next June.

Both will come after next year’s iteration of Slam Dunk in the UK, which heads to Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Saturday May 27, and the Temple Newsam in Leeds on Sunday May 28. Thus far, 42 bands have been announced for the main events, with The Offspring and Enter Shikari headlining.

The Offspring will also headline the newly announced spin-offs in Italy and France, while Shikari appear further down the bill for Italy’s edition. That event will run over the weekend of Friday June 2 and Saturday 3, taking place in the Bay Area of the Bellaria-Igea Marina, located in the Rimini region of Italy.

Both of the aforementioned bands will perform on the Saturday alongside Simple Plan, Billy Talent and Trash Boat, while on Friday, Rancid will headline a bill rounded out by Anti-Flag, Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup and Destroy Boys. According to the poster for Slam Dunk Italy, more acts will be announced in the months leading up to the festival.

Slam Dunk France, on the other hand, will be a much more intimate affair, being held at the Halle Tony Garnier arena in Lyon. Slated to go down on Friday June 2, its lineup will feature Billy Talent, Simple Plan, Zebrahead and Oakman, in addition to The Offspring’s headline set.

Tickets for all editions of Slam Dunk 2023 are on sale now – find them here for the UK, here for Italy and here for France.