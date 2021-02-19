Kevin ‘Noodles’ Wasserman, guitarist of The Offspring, has taken aim at US talk radio host Rush Limbaugh following his death earlier this week.

Limbaugh died on Wednesday (February 17) from lung cancer. During his career as a conservative social commentator Limbaugh denied climate change, propagated Donald Trump‘s theories that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged, and regularly provoked outrage for his views on race, climate change, LGBTQ issues and more.

Following news of Limbaugh’s death, Wasserman recalled an occasion when Limbaugh tried to use The Offspring’s 1994 track ‘Come Out And Play’ for a television show.

Advertisement

“When Rush Limbaugh had a TV show we had to ask him NOT to use COAP as bumper music,” Wasserman said. “We did not want to be associated with him in any way. He was a dishonest bigoted hypocrite who got rich by exploiting people’s fear & by dividing the country.”

When Rush Limbaugh had a TV show we had to ask him NOT to use COAP as bumper music. We did not want to be associated with him in any way. He was a dishonest bigoted hypocrite who got rich by exploiting people’s fear & by dividing the country. — Noodles Believes in Democracy (@TheGnudz) February 17, 2021

Wasserman was not the only musician to criticise Limbaugh following his death. Shortly after news broke Finneas said on Twitter: “Feeling very sorry for the people of Hell who now have to deal with Rush Limbaugh for the rest of eternity.”

Feeling very sorry for the people of Hell who now have to deal with Rush Limbaugh for the rest of eternity — FINNEAS (@finneas) February 17, 2021

Back in 2012, Limbaugh was involved in a feud with Rage Against The Machine after they demanded he stop playing their track ‘Sleep Now In The Fire’ on his radio show.

“To Rush Limbaugh: Hey Jackass, stop using our music on your racist, misogynist, right wing clown show. Sincerely, Rage Against The Machine.” said the band’s Tom Morello.

Advertisement Earlier this month, meanwhile, The Offspring confirmed they will release a new album later this year.

The punk rock veteran’s last album was 2012’s ‘Days Go By‘. They have teased a follow-up for the past nine years, but have only just revealed the album is finished.