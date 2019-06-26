The only one who knows? Did The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess predict Donald Trump and Boris Johnson’s rise to power?

Eerie...

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess has been jokingly hailed as the next Nostradamus, after he seemingly predicted the future of world politics.

Some four years ago, Burgess posted a tweet that envisaged a world where Donald Trump would become President, and his closest ally would emerge in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Sometime in the future: President Trump sits in his marble jacuzzi, talking via video link to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his ball pool,” Burgess posted on November 9, 2015.

Quite obviously, the first part of that tweet rang true when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in November 2016 to become the 45th President of the United States.

But as Boris Johnson continues to lead the polls in the Conservative leadership race, Burgess’ entire prediction is rising to eerie prominence once more.

Responding on Twitter, Burgess wrote: “What was meant to be a joke in 2015 is actual real life in 2019.”

Making an audacious attempt to make the most of Burgess’ apparent clairvoyance, one fan replied: “Got Euro millions numbers for Friday Tim?”

Another said: “Its a strange, strange world we live in.”

In other Charlatans news, we can only speculate as to whether Burgess knew that the band would end up playing Glastonbury 2019. It was confirmed yesterday that they will replace Snow Patrol, after guitarist Johnny McDaid was forced to undergo emergency neck surgery.