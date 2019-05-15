“The geezer split my band up”: Watch Liam Gallagher talk feud with Noel in new ‘As It Was’ trailer

"The only way out of this mess is music"

The full trailer for Liam Gallagher‘s new documentary As It Was has been released. Check it out below.

Due to arrive in cinemas on June 7, the film delves into the former Oasis frontman’s journey to becoming a solo artist. Camera crews were given onstage and behind-the-scenes access as Gallagher worked on his debut album, ‘As You Were’, and took the material out on the road.

Following the release of a short teaser last month, the full trailer is now available to watch online. The clip begins with Oasis’ split a decade ago, with a voiceover explaining that Gallagher was “lost” following the break-up. Liam also blames Noel for the group parting ways, saying that “the geezer split my band up.”

“The only way out of this mess is music,” LG then states, before we see the star begin sessions for his first record. Another voiceover is heard revealing that Liam “was a bit apprehensive about how [going solo] was gonna go.”

Later, we see highlights of Liam’s solo career so far – including bagging a Number 1 in the Album Chart, winning Godlike Genius at the NME Awards, performing at Glastonbury, and playing at Manchester’s One Love concert. “When I’m singing songs close-up to that mic, nothing could touch it,” says Liam.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Touching on the longstanding feud with brother Noel, the trailer features the pair’s mother. “[It’s] a new year and they’re all going to get on together,” she says, before Liam points at a photo of Noel and describes him as “fucking Prince Philip”.

Earlier this month, it was announced that As It Was will receive its world premiere at London’s Alexandra Palace on June 6 along with an exclusive performance from the man himself.

According to the synopsis, As It Was “tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.

“Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to grace the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury next month. Fans are also awaiting news on his upcoming second album.