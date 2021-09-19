The Orb announce intimate UK tour dates

The Orb have announced a string of intimate tour dates across the UK, kicking off later this year.

The 19-stop tour will see the duo revisit a pared-back version of their live act known as ‘Le Petit Orb’, which, according to the band, “not only provided a smaller unit to perform intimate shows but also spawned the album ‘Pomme Fritz’, considered to be an Orb classic by the cognoscenti”. Ticketholders will also be able to have their say in what tracks are performed at the shows.

Each performance will begin with an interview and Q&A session with the duo’s co-founder Alex Paterson. Tickets are on sale now through the band’s website.

The tour will commence next month and run until the end of the year. It will wrap up six months before the band’s rescheduled UK headline tour is expected to take place in June 2022.

The Orb released their 16th studio album, ‘Abolition of the Royal Familia’, last year.

The Orb’s ‘Le Petit Orb’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 28 – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

Friday 29 – Glasgow, St Lukes

Saturday 30 – Edinburgh, Summerhall

NOVEMBER

Friday 5 – Frome, Cheese & Grain

Saturday 6 – London, Earth

Sunday 7 – Exeter, Phoenix

Monday 8 – Cardiff, Glee

Tuesday 16 – Nottingham, Glee

Wednesday 17 – Norwich, Epic Studios

Thursday 18 – Brighton, Komedia

Friday 19 – Cambridge, Mash

Monday 22 – Galway, Roisin Dubh

Tuesday 23 – Dublin, Liberty Hall Theatre

Wednesday 24 – Belfast, Empire

DECEMBER

Tuesday 7 – Birmingham, Glee

Wednesday 8 – Manchester, Stoller Hall

Thursday 9 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Saturday 11 – Sheffield, Leadmill

Sunday 12 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Wylam Brewery