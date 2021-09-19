The Orb announce intimate UK tour dates

The Orb have announced a string of intimate tour dates across the UK, kicking off later this year.
The 19-stop tour will see the duo revisit a pared-back version of their live act known as ‘Le Petit Orb’, which, according to the band, “not only provided a smaller unit to perform intimate shows but also spawned the album ‘Pomme Fritz’, considered to be an Orb classic by the cognoscenti”. Ticketholders will also be able to have their say in what tracks are performed at the shows.
Each performance will begin with an interview and Q&A session with the duo’s co-founder Alex Paterson. Tickets are on sale now through the band’s website.
The tour will commence next month and run until the end of the year. It will wrap up six months before the band’s rescheduled UK headline tour is expected to take place in June 2022.
The Orb released their 16th studio album, ‘Abolition of the Royal Familia’, last year.
The Orb’s ‘Le Petit Orb’ tour dates are:
OCTOBER
Thursday 28 – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree
Friday 29 – Glasgow, St Lukes
Saturday 30 – Edinburgh, Summerhall
NOVEMBER
Friday 5 – Frome, Cheese & Grain
Saturday 6 – London, Earth
Sunday 7 – Exeter, Phoenix
Monday 8 – Cardiff, Glee
Tuesday 16 – Nottingham, Glee
Wednesday 17 – Norwich, Epic Studios
Thursday 18 – Brighton, Komedia
Friday 19 – Cambridge, Mash
Monday 22 – Galway, Roisin Dubh
Tuesday 23 – Dublin, Liberty Hall Theatre
Wednesday 24 – Belfast, Empire
DECEMBER
Tuesday 7 – Birmingham, Glee
Wednesday 8 – Manchester, Stoller Hall
Thursday 9 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
Saturday 11 – Sheffield, Leadmill
Sunday 12 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Wylam Brewery