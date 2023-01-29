The Orb share new single ‘Living In Recycled Times’ and reveal details of new album

The Orb have released a new single this week (January 25) called ‘Living In Recycled Times’ – check it out below.

Alongside the new single release, the band announced details of a new album called ‘Prism’. That will be released on April 8 via Cooking Vinyl and it will be the band’s 18th album to date. You can pre-order the record here.

A synopsis of the new album reads: “Despite the connotations of its title, ‘Prism’, here they continue to rollick freely without inhibition across ambient, house and dub, but also tangent into poetry, pop, full-blown drum ‘n’ bass and actual reggae.”

Advertisement

Consisting of nine tracks, the album is the third album to be released by the current line-up of Michael Rendall and founding member Alex Paterson, following on from ‘No Sounds Are Out of Bounds’ in 2018 and ‘Abolition of the Royal Familia’ in 2020. You can see the new album announcement below.

NEW ALBUM ANNOUNCMENT

Our upcoming album 'Prism' is available to pre-order/save now!

We're celebrating this announcement by releasing 'living in recycled times'.

You can stream our new single, watch the video and pre-order 'Prism' here:https://t.co/j512XwMA3Q pic.twitter.com/Q8eaiDPonX — The Orb (@Orbinfo) January 25, 2023

Listen to the new single here:

Tracklist

1. ‘H.O.M.E’

2. ‘Why Can You Be In Two Places At Once When You’re Not Anywhere At All’

3. ‘A Ghetto Love Story’

4. ‘Picking Tea Leaves & Chasing Butterflies’

5. ‘Tiger’

6. ‘Dragon Of The Oceans’

7. ‘The Beginning Of The End’

8. ‘Living In Recycled Times’

9. ‘Prism’

Advertisement

The Orb were one of the most important bands of the ’90s, bringing ambient house to the UK charts. They were influenced heavily by many dub musicians of the day too.

In 2021, the band embarked on an intimate tour of the UK; it’s not yet been announced if the album release will be accompanied by another tour of the UK.