Kelly Osbourne has revealed that The Osbournes almost made a return to television this year.

The original series, which starred Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and children Jack and Kelly, aired from 2002-2005 and paved the way for personality-driven reality TV shows.

In a new interview, Kelly said that the show almost made a return to screens in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was put on hold.

“This year actually, this is the closest we’ve ever come, but due to this pandemic, everything is on hold,” she told ET Live.

Asked why now would be a good time for the rock n roll family to return, Kelly said: “Jack’s got kids, we’re grown up. There’s another generation of us and I think it’s just a retrospective showing where we are now, versus where we [were]. I think people really want to see it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly talked about her father’s health and how his recent stem cell treatments have gone well.

“Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he’s made is mind blowing,” she said. “He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He’s walking better. He’s talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.”

Adding that Ozzy wants to get out the house but can’t because of the current quarantine, she said: “He’s ready to get out of the house and now he can’t get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, ‘I’ve been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I’m feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'”

Earlier this month, Ozzy vowed to play live again as soon as he can. “My desire is to get back on stage,” he said. “I’m not ready to hang up my mic yet – that’s what I live for. I exercise as much as I can: I have a trainer, I do pilates. But the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart.”

He continued: “I will be up there. I have to say that because now you’re going to say, ‘What will you do if you can’t do it again?’ That’s not an option. That’s the only thing I’ve ever done in my life. That’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do and that’s the only thing I’ve felt confident about.”

In a five-star review of Ozzy’s latest album, NME said: “For someone who helped to invent modern metal, he’s held a stunning number of surprises up his cloak sleeve (see: a wildly successful solo career and genre-defining reality TV show). This rollicking album is yet another. ‘Ordinary Man’? He’s clearly anything but.”