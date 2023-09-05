The Osbournes to revive podcast after five years away

The Osbournes are set to revive their podcast after a five-year hiatus.

The second season of ‘The Osbournes’ podcast, featuring Ozzy, Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly, will launch on September 12.

The follow-up to 2018’s first season will consist of 20 episodes and be available in video and audio formats. The family are set to discuss “everything from romance to true crime.”

Episodes are recorded at Ozzy and Sharon’s home. The series includes Ozzy’s own individual episodes in which he will share the mic with longtime friend and musician Billy Morrison, about everything from food and his time in Black Sabbath to aliens.

The family have released two teasers for the first two episodes. The first sees Ozzy ask Jack what’s he’s been doing “for five years”, to which Sharon replies, “Making babies!” The subjects of the episode aren’t as clear.

The other teaser sees the family joke about Sharon’s plastic surgery, with Jack asking, “I thought you had a two year tune-up? It’s like a car; every 5,000 miles Mum goes in for a tune-up.”

Check out teasers for the first two episodes below:

The family previously appeared together in the hit TV show of the same name, which aired from 2002 to 2005. The fly-on-the-wall reality TV series was one of the earliest televised examples of cameras following celebrities around and charted some significant events in the family’s lives, including Sharon’s battle with cancer and Jack and Kelly’s individual recoveries from drug and alcohol addiction.

In July, Ozzy offered fans an update on his health after cancelling his headlining slot at the Power Trip festival later this year.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” Osbourne wrote in the statement.