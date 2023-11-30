The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan has died aged 65

Shane MacGowan, best known as the frontman of The Pogues, has died at the age of 65.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, who said: “Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life”.

The Irish band were best known for the festive hit ‘Fairytale Of New York’ featuring Kirsty MacColl.

MacGowan had been ill for some time and had been discharged from hospital last week, where he had been staying since June after being admitted to intensive care for an unspecified health issue. He was hospitalised in early December 2022 with encephalitis.

