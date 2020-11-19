The Pogues slam Laurence Fox as “herrenvolk shite” after ‘Fairytale of New York’ backlash

The Pogues have hit out at Laurence Fox after the controversial actor criticised the BBC’s decision to air a censored version of ‘Fairytale of New York’ over the festive period.

It was confirmed earlier today (November 19) that BBC Radio 1 will play an edited version of the 1987 track which omits the slurs “f****t” and “slut” — although an uncensored cut will air on BBC Radio 2.

Fox, who has attempted to rebrand as a right-wing provocateur in recent months, tweeted in response: “The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts?”

But it seems that Fox’s entirely predictable response won’t be receiving the band’s endorsement any time soon.

“Fuck off you little herrenvolk shite,” The Pogues said in response to Fox.

Fuck off you little herrenvolk shite https://t.co/znPSuhkSo0 — The Pogues (@poguesofficial) November 19, 2020

Herrenvolk was a concept in Nazi ideology which referred to the German people as being the “master race”.

The Pogues also gave their endorsement to one Twitter user, who said they were “deeply bothered” by straight people being angered by the removal of the contentious slur from the track.

“This is all I’m gonna say on it for the whole year: the word itself being in ‘Fairytale Of New York’ doesn’t bother or offend me, but straight people being so angry and outraged at its removal and literally fighting and arguing for the right to sing it bothers me deeply,” said writer Harrison Brocklehurst.

The Pogues simply responded: “This”.

The 1987 festive staple sees Kirsty MacColl and Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan adopting the roles of a warring married couple.

She sings to MacGowan: “You scumbag, you maggot / You cheap lousy f****t / Happy Christmas, your arse / I pray God it’s our last.”

The BBC said earlier today: “We know the song is considered a Christmas classic and we will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant for their audience.”

Controversy surrounding the song has seemingly reared its head at the beginning of every festive season in recent years. In 2018, MacGowan commented: “The word was used by the character because it fitted with the way she would speak and with her character. She is not supposed to be a nice person, or even a wholesome person.

“She is a woman of a certain generation at a certain time in history, and she is down on her luck and desperate.

“Her dialogue is as accurate as I could make it, but she is not intended to offend! She is just supposed to be an authentic character and not all characters in songs and stories are angels or even decent and respectable. Sometimes characters in songs and stories have to be evil or nasty in order to tell the story effectively.”

The festive return of Gavin & Stacey faced a backlash last Christmas after the characters of Bryn and Nessa performed an uncensored version of the song.