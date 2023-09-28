The Police have joined TikTok: “We’ll bust some myths – and start some”

The Police have launched an official TikTok account to mark the 40th anniversary of their fifth and final album ‘Synchronicity’.

The trio – comprising Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland – will treat fans to new original content on the platform and share some never-before-seen footage from the archive.

The Police are also set to present “an intimate window into the creative process of their timeless hits” through TikTok’s #BehindTheSong community.

Speaking about joining the site, guitarist Summers explained: “It is great to continue the legacy of The Police and what better place than TikTok in the time we exist in.

“We live in – let’s face it, difficult times, but imagine our parents and grandparents then bent over those little radio speakers to hear about the world.”

He continued: “As aficionados and fans, we must continue to have faith and believe in the art of music, and we hope our music can bring a positive message to people everywhere. Thank you TikTok!”

The Police have already posted four videos on the social media site. In one clip, Copeland says: “We’ll explore old stories, explain obscure songs, bust some myths, [and] start some myths.”

Another upload sees the drummer run viewers through a ‘Police 101’ where he recalls how the group emerged from “the punk boom of 1976”. He adds: “The only way you could get a gig was to be a punk band.”

According to TikTok, The Police’s 1983 hit single ‘Every Breath You Take’ has registered more than 165,000 creations on the platform to date, and has been used to soundtrack numerous viral trends.

Additionally, Diddy and Faith Evans‘ 1997 song ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ – which samples the classic track – has also had communities around the globe paying tribute to The Notorious B.I.G..

The Police have shared an ‘Official Guest Playlist’ including some of their most iconic songs, allowing TikTok users to create more content with their music. You can follow the band’s page here.

Released in June 1983, ‘Synchronicity’ is The Police’s most successful studio album, and is regarded as a defining record of the Second British Invasion.

The Grammy-winning project reached Number One in both the UK and US. In 2009, ‘Synchronicity’ was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame.

Earlier this year, Diddy backtracked over comments he made in which he said he was forced to pay Sting $5,000 every day for the rest of his life because of his use of ‘Every Breath You Take’.