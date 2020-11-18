The Postal Service announce digital release of ‘Everything Will Change’ live album

The Postal Service have announced that their ‘Everything Will Change’ concert is coming to streaming platforms.

The Seattle duo – comprised of Ben Gibbard (Death Cab For Cutie) and Jimmy Tamborello (DNTEL) – recorded the 15-song collection at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California as part of their 2013 reunion tour.

First released in 2014 as a feature-length documentary/concert film, the comeback show has now been remixed and remastered by Don Gunn and Dave Cooley respectively.

Ahead of the record’s digital release on December 4 (via Sub Pop), The Postal Service have shared new live videos for ‘The District Sleeps Alone Tonight’ and ‘Natural Anthem’ – watch below.

Also featured on the forthcoming ‘Everything Will Change’ are live renditions of ‘Such Great Heights’, ‘Sleeping In’ and ‘This Place Is a Prison’, as well as a cover of Beat Happening’s ‘Our Secret’.

You can pre-save the album here and see its artwork and full tracklist below.

1. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight

2. We Will Become Silhouettes

3. Sleeping In

4. Turn Around

5. Nothing Better

6. Recycled Air

7. Be Still My Heart

8. Clark Gable

9. Our Secret (Beat Happening cover)

10. This Place Is a Prison

11. A Tattered Line of String

12. Such Great Heights

13. Natural Anthem

14. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Dntel)

15. Brand New Colony

Last month, The Postal Service shared a new video in which the likes of Slash, Anne Hathaway and “Weird Al” Yankovic attempted to ‘audition’ to become the next member of the band.

It came after the duo shared a cryptic teaser on social media which led some fans to believe new music could be on the horizon.

The group’s first and only album to date, ‘Give Up’, came out in 2003.