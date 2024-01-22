The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Phoenix and more for huge Just Like Heaven 2024 line-up

The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Phoenix and more have been announced as performers for this year’s edition of Just Like Heaven.

The festival – which was spearheaded by Coachella and Day N Vegas organisers Goldenvoice – will return to Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Saturday, May 18.

Its bill draws heavily from the 2000s stable of indie-rock and pop trailblazers. Other acts set to play at the festival include The War on Drugs, Miike Snow, Passion Pit, Alvvays, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Metric, Gossip, Tegan and Sara, Washed Out, CSS, Broken Social Scene, Warpaint, Be Your Own Pet, Sleigh Bells, The Go! Team, Them Jeans and Chris Cruse. Check out the line-up poster below.

Advertisement

Ben Gibbard, frontman of both The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie, shared: “We are thrilled to headline Just Like Heaven. It’s a great festival and opportunity to bring the 20th anniversary celebration of ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’ back to the Los Angeles area.”

Passes for the festival will go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 11am PT (2pm ET and 7pm GMT) at justlikeheavenfest.com. General Admission passes available at the staring price of $159 and VIP passes will be available starting at $379. Payment plans are also available.

Just Like Heaven will mark Gossip’s first US festival performance following the release of their hotly anticipated album, ‘Real Power’ – their first album release in 12 years – as well as Miike Snow’s first performance since 2019 and CSS’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Last year’s edition of the festival saw the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, The Walkmen and more play.

Elsewhere in festival news, the Governors Ball festival confirmed its return to Flushing Meadows Park in Queens, NY with The Killers, SZA and Post Malone headlining.