The Postal Service have shared a humorous new video where the likes of Slash, Anne Hathaway and “Weird Al” Yankovic all attempt to ‘audition’ to become the next member of the band — check it out below.

The clip is the band’s big reveal from yesterday’s teaser (October 6), which had led some fans to believe that new music might be on the way.

Partnering with their label Sub Pop and HeadCount’s “Make Your Vote Count” campaign for the clip, the Tom Scharpling-directed video sees The Postal Service’s Benjamin Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis reluctantly host auditions on Zoom for new bandmembers.

Among the famous names to appear in the clip are the aforementioned Slash, Hathaway and “Weird Al”, as well as Kenny G, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Rick Springfield, Huey Lewis, Frank Schøttendt (aka Tim Robinson), Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie, IRL Rosie, Vanessa Bayer and Susanna Hoffs.

Patton Oswalt, Aparna Nancherla, Caroline Polachek, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler, Denny Rock (aka Jon Wurster), Big Freedia, J Mascis, Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s Ben Jaffe, Walter Harris, Ronnell Johnson, Kim Thayil and Joe Wong also appear in the clip.

The “Make Your Vote Count” PSA, which has been released ahead of next month’s US election, follows on from Gibbard performing the Postal Service song ‘Such Great Heights’ during a remote set at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in August.

The Postal Service’s only album to date, ‘Give Up’, was released in February 2003.