The Pretenders announce 2024 UK theatre tour

The Pretenders have announced a run of UK theatre shows for 2024 – find all the details below.

The Chrissie Hynde-fronted band are due to hit the road next February in support of their 12th and most recent studio album, ‘Relentless’, which was released back in September.

Kicking off in Gateshead, the forthcoming tour will also include performances in Edinburgh and Manchester, as well as a two-night billing at the historic London Palladium on February 28 and 29.

The Pretenders are then set to play four more concerts in early March when they’ll visit Oxford, Bristol, Nottingham and Birmingham.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (November 10) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. A pre-sale is scheduled for the same time on Thursday (9). Check out the full list of dates below.

Mark your calendars, The Pretenders will be touring the UK in 2024! O2 Priority presale starts Wednesday 8th November at 10am. General sale tickets will be available Friday 10th November at 10am at https://t.co/Xjt0CLktH2 pic.twitter.com/g5IBi4bkJU — The Pretenders (@ThePretendersHQ) November 6, 2023

FEBRUARY

24 – The Glasshouse, Gateshead

25 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

26 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

28 – Palladium, London

29 – Palladium, London

March

02 – New Theatre, Oxford

03 – Beacon, Bristol

05 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

06 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

The newly-confirmed gigs will follow The Pretenders’ five UK club shows that took place last month.

Earlier this summer, Hynde and co. performed on the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 where they were joined by former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The group also opened for Guns N’ Roses at this year’s edition of BST Hyde Park in London before making an appearance at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in Leicester.

Next year, The Pretenders will open for Foo Fighters on select dates of their ‘Everything Or Nothing’ US tour.

In other news, Hynde recently admitted in an interview that she feels “guilty” over the deaths of her former Pretenders bandmates Pete Farndon and James Honeyman-Scott. “[…] There’s an element of wishing you’d done better,” she said.