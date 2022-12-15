The Pretenders announce intimate UK shows for Independent Venues Week

The Pretenders have announced a short, intimate UK tour for Independent Venues Week.

The run of gigs kicks off at The Deaf Institute in Manchester on February 5, 2023 before stops in Newcastle, London, Brighton and Bristol.

It’s been announced in association with Independent Venue Week. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (December 16) at 10am GMT here.

The Pretenders are due to release their 12th album, ‘Relentless’, next year. No release date has been given. It will mark the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Hate For Sale‘.

Singer, guitarist and chief songwriter Chrissie Hynde, meanwhile, last released her own work in 2021 with The Pretenders’ lead guitarist James Walbourne.

The record features covers of Bob Dylan songs, called ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan‘.

The Pretenders’ UK tour dates 2023:

FEBRUARY

05 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

06 – Newcastle upon Tyne, Cluny

07 – London, Lafayette

09 – Brighton, Chalk

10 – Bristol, Thekla

MAY

25 –Stornoway, Lewis Castle

Meanwhile, last year Hynde teamed up with Fender to launch her own signature guitar.

The guitar pays homage to the Ice Blue Metallic Telecaster she purchased in New York City nearly 40 years ago.

Since the release of the band’s self-titled debut album (1980), Hynde has played the guitar on many subsequent studio records and live tours.

Fender’s new Chrissie Hynde Telecaster, released as part of the company’s Artist Signature Series, allows fans worldwide to embody the axe-playing prowess of The Pretenders’ leader for the very first time.

“My guitar tech, David Crubly, convinced me to launch a Fender Signature Telecaster by telling me it might encourage more people to get into bands and music,” explained Hynde. “I hope that’s true and know that those who do, won’t look back.”