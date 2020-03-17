The Pretenders announce new album ‘Hate for Sale’ and share first track

The Pretenders have announced details of their new album ‘Hate For Sale’, as well as sharing the first track to arrive from the record.

The first record from the Chrissie Hynde-fronted band since 2016’s ‘Alone’, ‘Hate For Sale’ is also the first album to be recorded with the group’s now long-standing touring line-up.

Ahead of the record’s release on May 1 via BMG, the group have shared new track ‘The Buzz’ – which sees the group exploring the wider issues of drug addiction.

Advertisement

Speaking about ‘The Buzz’, Chrissie Hynde said: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. It’s about that. Not mine of course – I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.”

While ‘Hate For Sale’ sees the group joining forces with legendary Blur producer Stephen Street, the record is also the first to be written collaboratively by Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne.

Hynde said of working with Walbourne: “I wanted to write with him since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few. We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true”.

Check out the album tracklist in full below.

Advertisement

‘Hate For Sale’

‘The Buzz’

‘Lightning Man’

‘Turf Accountant Daddy’

‘You Can’t Hurt a Fool’

‘I Didn’t Know When To Stop’

‘Maybe Love Is In NYC’

‘Junkie Walk’

‘Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely’

‘Crying in Public’