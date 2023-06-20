The Pretenders announce surprise set at Glastonbury 2023

The Pretenders have announced that they will be performing a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

The band took to their official social media accounts to announce that they will be playing Glastonbury on Saturday, June 24 at the Park Stage at 7.45pm BST. They will also be accompanied by special guests and friends.

“It’s always been there for most of our lifetimes. There has never been a festival like it anywhere else,” shared frontwoman Chrissie Hynde in the caption of the band’s Instagram post. The Pretenders previously played Glastonbury in 1994 and 2017.