The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde announces intimate 2022 UK tour dates

The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde has announced details of an intimate 2022 UK tour – find a full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

Fresh off a performance at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month (September 3), Hynde will return to the UK in October for a set of gigs in small venues.

The short tour will begin in Hebden Bridge at the Trades Club on October 12, before stopping in Edinburgh, Leeds, Stockton, Birmingham and Cardiff, where it wraps up six days later.

“Finally getting to play some of my favourite Pretenders songs in my favourite type venues,” Hynde said in a statement. “Been waiting a long time for this! See you there.”

OCTOBER 2022

12 – Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

13 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

14 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

16 – Stockton, Georgian Theatre

17 – Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

18 – Cardiff, Globe

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute gig featured an all-star cast throughout the six-hour run, from Liam Gallagher to Mark Ronson, Josh Homme to AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and commemorated the late Foo Fighters drummer, who died in March 2022.

“Pulling this whole thing together over the last three months, we’ve met some really amazing people,” Dave Grohl said afterwards. “People that I’ve never met before. One of them, I got to stand on stage with tonight and play the bass – Miss Chrissie Hynde from The Pretenders, who I happen to think is the baddest motherfucker in the world. She brought a friend with her tonight, so would everybody please welcome Miss Chrissie Hynde and our good friend, Mr Paul McCartney.”

Hynde and McCartney came to the front of the stage, with The Beatles star carrying a bass. “God bless Taylor,” he said. “Me and Chrissie are gonna do a song here that I haven’t done since we recorded it 100 years ago. I’ve never done it as a duet, but we’re gonna do it tonight for the first time for you.” Aided by Grohl and Foo Fighters, the artists then launched into a version of The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ track ‘Oh! Darling’. Omar Hakim, who played drums for David Bowie, joined the group on drums.

