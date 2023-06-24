The Pretenders bring out Johnny Marr, Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney for Glastonbury set

The Pretenders have taken to the stage at Glastonbury 2023 and delivered a career-spanning setlist complete with some surprise guests.

Taking place at The Park stage this evening (June 24), the set marked the band’s third time returning to Worthy Farm, following two previous appearances in 1994 and 2017. It also marked one of their first performances since they announced their upcoming album ‘Relentless’ — which is set for release on September 15 .

Despite being nearly three decades since they made their Glastonbury debut, Chrissie Hynde and co. brought the same energy as what first put them on the map, delivering a career-spanning setlist that included fan-favourites ‘Back On The Chain Gang’ and ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

“My favourite thing about Glastonbury over the years is seeing my guitar heroes”, Hynde said before introducing The Smiths legend Johnny Marr mid-set.

They performed ‘Back On The Chain Gang’ and ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’ together to begin with.

Marr briefly joined the band in August 1987. In late 1987, he toured with the band and appeared on the single ‘Windows of the World’ before leaving a year later, in 1988.

After that, fresh from his appearance on The Pyramid Stage last night, Foo Fighters’Dave Grohl then arrived to play the drums. “Apparently there’s a drunk guy backstage…he insists on playing,” Hynde joked with the crowd before Grohl appeared.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Paul McCartney was stood at the side of the stage. Moments later, Macca, who became the oldest Glastonbury headliner this time last year, made a brief appearance.

He came on stage, gave a quick thumbs up, and then went off again.

The Park has seen many other stars so far this weekend including Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.

In other Pretenders news, the band kicked off their intimate UK club tour at The Great Escape festival in Brighton last month (May 12). ‘A Love’ and ‘Domestic Silence’ received their debuts at the set, and the gig ran past curfew, with Hynde telling the audience: “Ok, we’re breaking the rules!” before playing ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury, yesterday (June 23) mystery band The Churnups were revealed to be the Foo Fighters, who took the Pyramid Stage for a one-hour performance. During the set, frontman Dave Grohl was also joined by his daughter Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’ from recent album ‘But Here We Are‘.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.