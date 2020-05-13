The Pretenders release new track, ‘Turf Accountant Daddy’

The Pretenders have released the fourth single off their forthcoming album, ‘Hate For Sale’.

The new song, ‘Turf Accountant Daddy’, follows on from lead single ‘The Buzz’ and the album’s title track, both released in March, and the April release of ‘You Can’t Hurt A Fool’. The band have also released a music video for ‘Hate For Sale’, which was created entirely during lockdown.

Listen to ‘Tax Accountant Daddy’ below:

‘Hate For Sale’ was originally slated for release on May 1 but the release was pushed back to July 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the album, The Pretenders joined forces with legendary Blur producer, Stephen Street.

‘Hate For Sale’ also marks the first songwriting collaboration between Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne. In a statement, Hynde said: “I wanted to write with [Walbourne] since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few.”

‘Hate For Sale’ tracklist:

‘Hate For Sale’

‘The Buzz’

‘Lightning Man’

‘Turf Accountant Daddy’

‘You Can’t Hurt a Fool’

‘I Didn’t Know When To Stop’

‘Maybe Love Is In NYC’

‘Junkie Walk’

‘Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely’

‘Crying in Public’