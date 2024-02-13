The Pretenders reschedule UK tour due to injury and add more dates for October 2024

The Pretenders have rescheduled their 2024 UK tour for the autumn, and added more dates – find all the details below.

The band had been due to perform a run of headline gigs in February and March. In a statement issued today (February 13), however, frontwoman Chrissie Hynde confirmed that an injury had forced them to postpone.

“Hi all! We’re champing at the bit to get back on the road, but looks like we’re gonna have to hold tight for a while. I have a knee injury which will have to be dealt with first,” the statement began.

“I was hoping I could limp through the next 6 weeks, but it’s just getting worse. (I’ll spare you the gory details…).”

The message continued: “We will be rescheduling the postponed shows to later in the year. So sorry for the inconvenience but look forward to seeing you then. XCH.”

The concerts will now take place throughout October, with existing tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled gigs. Any customers who cannot attend the revised dates can contact their point of purchase for a refund.

Additionally, The Pretenders have announced extra shows at Portsmouth’s Guildhall (October 11), Hull’s Connexin Live (19) and Ipswich’s Regent Theatre (26). The group will play a third night at London’s Palladium on October 24.

Tickets for the newly-added gigs go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 16) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Last summer, Hynde and co. performed on the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 where they were joined by former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The group also opened for Guns N’ Roses at the 2023 edition of BST Hyde Park in London before making an appearance at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in Leicester.

This summer, The Pretenders will open for Foo Fighters on select dates of their ‘Everything Or Nothing’ US tour and are scheduled to perform at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2024.