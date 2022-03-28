The Pretty Reckless announce UK and Ireland autumn tour

The Pretty Reckless have announced a UK and Ireland tour for the autumn.

The New York four-piece are set to play on these shores for the first time since 2017, with the band touring in support of their 2021 album ‘Death By Rock And Roll’.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless

The Pretty Reckless will head to the UK and Ireland in October, playing gigs in Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham. The tour then continues in early November, with dates set in Bristol, Southampton, Norwich and London.

Advertisement

Tickets for The Pretty Reckless’ UK headline tour – dates for which you can see below – go on general sale from here on Friday (April 1) at 10am.

October

23 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

24 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

26 – Barrowland, Glasgow

27 – Academy, Manchester

29 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle Upon Tyne

30 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

November

1 – O2 Academy, Bristol

2 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

3 – UEA, Norwich

5 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

The Pretty Reckless are also set to perform live at this year’s Download Festival, which is taking place from June 10-12 and will be headlined by KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.

Speaking to NME last year about ‘Death By Rock And Roll’, The Pretty Reckless’ frontwoman Taylor Momsen said that she “really consider this album [to be] a rebirth in a lot of ways”.

Advertisement

“Personally and as a band, it really feels like the first album again,” Momsen added. “It’s something very near and dear to my heart, but also something I’m extraordinarily proud of, and in my humble opinion I think we’ve really made something special, and I think it may be my best album yet!”