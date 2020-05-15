News Music News

The Pretty Things frontman Phil May has died aged 75

The band, peers of The Rolling Stones, were loved by David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix

Will Richards
Phil May
Phil May in concert with The Pretty Things in 2012. Credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images

Phil May, frontman of ’60s rock band The Pretty Things, has died aged 75.

May suffered complications from emergency hip surgery and died this morning (May 15) at hospital in Kings Lynn, a representative for the band confirmed.

May is reported to have fallen off his bicycle earlier this week.

The Pretty Things, who formed in 1963, were peers of The Rolling Stones, and featured former Stones bassist Dick Taylor in their line-up on guitar.

Phil May
The Pretty Things (Phil May second from left) in Germany. Credit: Getty Images

The band’s 1968 album ‘SF Sorrow’ has gone down in history as one of the first rock’n’roll concept albums, and The Pretty Things were publicly adored by David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix.

Blur guitarist Graham Coxon is among musicians paying tribute to May, directing fans to the band’s 1970 album ‘Cries From The Midnight Circus’.

The Kinks‘ Dave Davies also paid tribute to May, calling him “a very talented guy” who “will be sorely missed.”

In 2014, May was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema, and while the band never officially broke up, May did take a break from touring following the diagnosis.

The Pretty Things played a ‘Final Bow’ gig in December of 2018, at which they were joined on stage by Van Morrison, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour and more.

May is survived by his son Paris, daughter Sorrel and his partner Colin Graham.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.