The Pretty Things frontman Phil May has died aged 75

Phil May, frontman of ’60s rock band The Pretty Things, has died aged 75.

May suffered complications from emergency hip surgery and died this morning (May 15) at hospital in Kings Lynn, a representative for the band confirmed.

May is reported to have fallen off his bicycle earlier this week.

The Pretty Things, who formed in 1963, were peers of The Rolling Stones, and featured former Stones bassist Dick Taylor in their line-up on guitar.

The band’s 1968 album ‘SF Sorrow’ has gone down in history as one of the first rock’n’roll concept albums, and The Pretty Things were publicly adored by David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix.

Blur guitarist Graham Coxon is among musicians paying tribute to May, directing fans to the band’s 1970 album ‘Cries From The Midnight Circus’.

The PRETTY THINGS – Cries From The Midnight Circus (1970) https://t.co/FdOeftroUc via @YouTube — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) May 15, 2020

The Kinks‘ Dave Davies also paid tribute to May, calling him “a very talented guy” who “will be sorely missed.”

Very sad news, he was a very talented guy and he will be sorely missed. I’m shocked Phil May, frontman with the Pretty Things, dies aged 75 | Pop and rock | The Guardian https://t.co/OdZahwkfOE — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) May 15, 2020

In 2014, May was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema, and while the band never officially broke up, May did take a break from touring following the diagnosis.

The Pretty Things played a ‘Final Bow’ gig in December of 2018, at which they were joined on stage by Van Morrison, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour and more.

May is survived by his son Paris, daughter Sorrel and his partner Colin Graham.