The Prodigy announce trio of headline shows in Ireland

The Prodigy have announced a trio of headline shows in Ireland for next summer – check out dates below and buy tickets here.

The band will visit Cork’s Musgrave Park on June 28, 2023 before playing shows in Dublin and Belfast.

Tickets for the three gigs go on sale this Friday (November 11) at 9am GMT – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

Support for all three shows comes from Andy C. Check out the announcement post and full schedule below:

JUNE 2023

28 – Musgrave Park, Cork

29 – Fairview Park, Dublin

30 – Belsonic, Belfast

Earlier this year, The Prodigy played their first live shows since the death of vocalist Keith Flint. Flint died by suicide on March 4, 2019. He was 49 years old.

The band kicked off a UK tour that they’d previously said was “for Flinty” with two shows at Sheffield’s O2 Academy. During every show of the ten-date tour, The Prodigy paid tribute to Flint by beaming a green laser outline of the late singer on stage during ‘Firestarter’.

In a five-star review of their show at Liverpool’s Mountford Hall, NME wrote: “Though tonight is all about looking back musically, it also says a lot about the next chapter of The Prodigy, who are as pummelling, relentless and devastating as ever. Uniting a misfit crowd of ravers and metalheads alike to celebrate life and legacy, their flame is burning brighter than ever. Not only are The Prodigy back, they’re here to reclaim their throne.”

The Prodigy’s only other confirmed live show for 2023 is an appearance at Nova Rock festival in Austria at the start of June alongside the likes of Slipknot, Fever 333 and Architects.

All three of those bands are due to appear at Download Festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary with headline sets from Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon.