The Prodigy announced as special guests for Boomtown Festival 2023

The Prodigy have been announced as special guests at this year’s Boomtown Festival.

The festival, which is based in Winchester, confirmed the news this week (June 29) and said it was the result of a “decade long pursuit” to try and secure the band for the festival.

Taking place from August 9-13, The Prodigy will be there for Boomtown’s 15th birthday and will close the “Grand Central Stage” on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

The festival tweeted: “@the_prodigy will be at the 15 years of Boomtown celebration. August 13th they land at Grand Central. The Prodigy will explode your reality, a true celebration of anarchy in wonderland.”

Co-founder of the festival Luke Mitchell said: “The Prodigy’s energy, immense production value, and influence in the rave scene make them the perfect match for Boomtown, and I’m over the moon that we’ve been able to finally get this nailed down and can now share the exciting news. The Prodigy are the most Boomtown band on the planet (via MixMag).

You can see the post below:

✨ @the_prodigy will be at the 15 Years of Boomtown celebration ✨



August 13th they land at Grand Central. The Prodigy will explode your reality, a true celebration of anarchy in wonderland 🔥



The portal to our parallel world opens in forty days 🫶

#Boomtown #TheProdigy pic.twitter.com/Ad55vcxmXC — Boomtown Fair (@BoomtownFair) June 29, 2023

The band suffered the loss of frontman Keith Flint when he took his own life back in 2019, aged 49. Last year, the surviving members of the band hit the road for their first live tour since Flint’s death – incorporating a tribute to the icon during ‘Firestarter‘ in their high-octane set.

“We really felt the crowd were there to support us and give us the energy back and we are eternally grateful for that,” Liam Howlett told NME earlier this month, as the band announced a series of new tour dates.

Advertisement

“It was highly emotional and very special. Flinty will never leave us; he is embedded deep in the soul of this band and his energy will be felt in the music and through us onstage. That’s what I know and feel.”

In a five-star review of their gig in Liverpool, NME wrote: “Uniting a misfit crowd of ravers and metalheads alike to celebrate life and legacy, their flame is burning brighter than ever. Not only are The Prodigy back, they’re here to reclaim their throne.”

Full dates for the UK ‘Army Of The Ants’ tour are below, with tickets on sale now; any remaining tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER

Thursday 16 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 17 – Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 18 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 20 – Brighton Centre

Tuesday 21 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 23 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24 – London Alexandra Palace