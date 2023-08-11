The Prodigy cancel two festival shows as Maxim suffers “temporary back injury”

The Prodigy have cancelled two major festival performances this August over injury.

The duo – who were scheduled to perform at Spain’s Dreambeach and Winchester’s Boomtown this weekend – have confirmed that their sets at the festivals have been scrapped after vocalist Maxim suffered a “temporary back injury”.

The Prodigy announced the news over social media on August 10, revealing that Maxim is currently in the process of recovery. “The Prodigy have unfortunately been forced to cancel their upcoming headline festival performances at Dreambeach (ES) and Boomtown (UK) under doctor’s orders, as Maxim recovers from a temporary back injury,” they wrote.

“This isn’t a decision the band take lightly and they apologise to all fans who are travelling to these shows. We will update everyone on his progress and future shows as soon as possible,” the statement concludes.

The Prodigy have unfortunately been forced to cancel their upcoming headline festival performances at Dreambeach (ES) and Boomtown (UK) under doctor’s orders, as Maxim recovers from a temporary back injury. pic.twitter.com/uiITsxhTcI — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) August 10, 2023

The band suffered the loss of frontman Keith Flint when he took his own life back in 2019, aged 49. Last year, the surviving members of the band hit the road for their first live tour since Flint’s death – incorporating a tribute to the icon during ‘Firestarter‘ in their high-octane set.

“We really felt the crowd were there to support us and give us the energy back and we are eternally grateful for that,” Liam Howlett told NME earlier this year, as the band announced a series of new tour dates.

Following the scrapped Dreambeach and Boomtown shows, The Prodigy are slated to perform across Europe, before embarking on a tour of the UK in November. December will see the duo tour Europe further. Full dates for the UK ‘Army Of The Ants’ tour are below, with tickets available here.

The Prodigy’s remaining tour dates for 2023 are:

AUGUST:

16 – Venoge Festival – Lausanne, Switzerland

18 – Parkenfestivalen – Bodø, Norway

19 – Pstereo Festival – Trondheim, Norway

24 – Vilar De Mouros – Caminha, Portugal

31 – Kalorama Festival – Lisboa, Portugal

NOVEMBER:

16 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland

17 – AO Arena – Manchester, England

18 – First Direct Arena – Leeds, England

20 – Brighton Centre – Brighton, England

21 – International Arena – Cardiff, Wales

23 – UTILITA ARENA – BIRMINGHAM, England

24 – ALEXANDRA PALACE – LONDON, England

25 – ALEXANDRA PALACE – LONDON, England

28 – Rockhal – Luxembourg

29 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

30 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Dusseldorf, Germany

DECEMBER:

02 – TAP 1 – Copenhagen, Denmark

03 – Velodrome – Berlin, Germany

04 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany

06 – MTP HALA 3A – Poznan, Poland

07 – Sportovni Hala Fortuna – Prague, Czech Republic

09 – Schleyerhalle – Stuttgart, Germany

10 – L’Olympia – Paris, France