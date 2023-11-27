The Prodigy have changed the lyrics to ‘Smack My Bitch Up’ live

Over 25 years since it was first released, The Prodigy have changed the controversial lyrics to their hit song ‘Smack My Bitch Up’.

The track, taken from the band’s breakthrough album ‘The Fat Of The Land’, was released back in 1997, and sparked backlash for its lyrics, which were branded by some as celebrating violence against women.

Despite the controversy, the single went on to achieve massive success in both the US and the UK, with the album later going on to top the charts in America just over one week after its release.

Now, over 25 years since it was first shared, the band have altered the problematic lyrics during some of their recent live shows.

It comes as The Prodigy are currently embarking on a European tour, which has included two nights at the Alexandra Palace venue in London over the weekend. However, according to fan-shared footage of the gig on Friday (November 24), Maxim – who became the frontman following the death of Keith Flint – performed the song by repeating the lyric ‘Change my pitch up’ in place of the original line.

It was also noted on Setlist.FM that the performance was ‘the clean version’ of the original 1997 track – meaning it is unclear whether or not the changes made to the original lyrics are permanent or not.

The members have not commented on the switched-up lyrics, and fans who attended the shows over the weekend were not aware that the lyrics would be changed.

In the years since its release, the song went on to be voted the most controversial song of all time in 2010 (via Sky News), however, the members have defended the choice of lyrics.

Back in 1997, Prodigy leader Liam Howlett told Addicted To Noise (via MTV), “It’s obvious that ‘Firestarter’ [the group’s first international hit] is not about starting fires. It’s about Keith’s personality… To be honest, people, if they think that song is about smacking girlfriends up, then they’re pretty brainless.” He also went on to say that the song was about mocking the English press.

Similarly, the late frontman previously told Rolling Stone that the track was a tribute to early hip-hop “B-boy” culture, and those criticising the members “don’t know us. They never know us. They never will,” via The Independent.

Following the alteration to the lyrics at Alexandra Palace, some fans have been debating the change on Reddit.

“Of all the ways they’ve cut up, softened and hollowed out their songs over the years, this is the one I mind the least,” one said, defending the change. Another agreed, adding: “In my opinion, this is Liam’s decision. He probably did it out of respect for women.”

Some were more critical of the change though, with one writing: “I know, it’s lame. Not very rebellious, or punk which is what they’re about…. besides, [it’s] 26 years too late,” while another said it “really took me out of the moment.”

In other Prodigy news, earlier this summer the band spoke to NME about their return and upcoming plans.

“Whatever we do, we will always make sure we fully represent what we have always been about: integrity, respect and to bring maximum ruckus… That’s what this band exists for,” Howlett said.

“I’ve been in the studio writing loads of beats and pieces but now we are back on tour it’s easier to feel what is the strongest shit and smash that into new tunes. I always write Prodigy music with a strong vision of us playin’ it live onstage .. nothing else comes into it.”