Coroner records verdict over death of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint

The Prodigy icon passed away back in March

An inquest into the death of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has reached an open verdict.

Flint was found dead at his Essex home back in March. He was 49-years-old. After an inquest into the cause of his death confirmed that the incident was not being treated as suspicious, today the Essex Coroner’s Court was told that the frontman was found at home by a friend.

As the Halstead Gazette reports, an inquest heard how paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene before police confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances to his death. While a post-mortem found the cause of death to be hanging, a toxicology report found that he had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time of death. The coroner added that there was not enough evidence to return a verdict of suicide or accident.

“I’ve considered suicide,” said senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray delivering an open verdict. “To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death. Having regard to all the circumstances I don’t find that there’s enough evidence for that.

“Was he larking around and it all went horribly wrong? On the balance of probabilities, I am going to record an open verdict.”

Mrs Beasley-Murray added: “He clearly was very popular with their so many fans and I am aware of the funeral service in Bocking.”

She asked the coroner’s officer to express the court’s sympathy to his family and to the band manager.

After achieving a personal best time in the Chelmsford edition of the weekly Parkrun race two days before his death, other details have emerged of the singer’s final days.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Essex to pay tribute to the frontman during his funeral procession back in March. See footage above.

Yesterday, the band shared a message to fans encouraging them to seek help if troubled by mental health.

“It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence.

“The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all and give it the respect it deserves. For professional advice in the UK please visit

“For local services around the world, please seek help here.”

The weekend saw the cancellation of a tribute set for Flint, which was scheduled for Glastonbury 2019, out of respect.

Former touring guitarist Gizz Butt – real name Graham Butt – said that he has shelved the show. “I’m sorry to say this but I’m going to pull out of DJ’ing the Keith Flint appreciation hour,” he posted on Facebook. “People are seeing it as an act of self-promotion and I never wanted that. Also, it’s getting so big with the press and I don’t feel worthy of it.”

He continued: “My reason for standing down isn’t anything to do with internet trolls. It’s due to the reason that it’s messing with the heads of some people that are closest to Keith and it’s causing upset and I never intended for that to happen.

“The last thing I want to do is cause upset and create bad karma, especially with people that are the most important people involved, that are grieving and will be for a long time.”

Meanwhile, thousands of fans recently signed a petition calling for a statue of the late Prodigy frontman to be erected in the Essex town of Braintree, where the band formed in 1990.

